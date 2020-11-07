Dulquer gets back to work with ‘Hey Sinamika’

The film touted to be a rom-com, will mark the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brindha Gopal.

The shooting of the Tamil film Hey Sinamika recommenced after a long break. The film went on the floors in March this year but had to be halted due to the outbreak of the pandemic. After a 7-month long break, the shooting recommenced recently. Starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, the film touted to be a rom-com, will mark the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brindha Gopal.

Hey Sinamika will have Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari playing the female leads. The technical crew of this film includes Govind Vasantha for music, with Preetha Jayaraman handling the camera. Hey Sinamika is being bankrolled by Jio Studios, which will be its first production venture in Kollywood.

On the commencement of Hey Sinamika, Dulquer wrote on his social media page earlier, “The magic of new beginnings! Starting the journey of #HeySinamika with some lovely ladies Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal and under the guidance of my dearest Brinda master ! @jiostudios @dulQuer @aditiraohydari @MsKajalAggarwal @brindagopal @JioCinema @globalonestudio.”

Besides Hey Sinamika, Dulquer has Kurup, a Malayalam film, and Vaan, another Tamil film in the making. Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran, is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and K S Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story. Dulquer plays Sukumara Kurup and Indrajith will be seen as the cop investigating the crime committed by him. Shine Tom Chacko has been roped in to play the role of Bhasi Pillai. Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan’s own production house, Wayfarer Films, and M Stars. Kurup is based on a real-life incident that baffled the people when it occurred several years ago.

Vaan, directed by Ra Karthik, is bankrolled by Selva Kumar J under the banner of Kenanya Films. The film will be shot in multiple locations in Himachal Pradesh, Gangtok, Kolkata, Goa, Chennai and Coimbatore. The storyline of this film requires four heroines to share the screen space with Dulquer and talks are on with Nivetha Pethuraj and Shalini Pandey. Further, we hear that Dulquer will be sporting several get-ups in the film.

Earlier, there were reports of this film being a travelogue laced generously with romance but the director has refuted this. He has said in an interview that Vaan is a film that cannot be confined to a single genre. Karthik added that it will have adequate doses of romance, emotions and travel among other things. The technical crew of the film comprises George C Williams for cranking the camera, A Sreekar Prasad for taking charge at the editing table and Dheena Dhayalan to wield the music baton.

