Dulquer and Rosshan Andrrews to team up for new project

Noted writer duo Bobby – Sanjay will be scripting the Dulquer Salmaan starrer which is touted to be a cop thriller.

Flix Mollywood

It has been reported some weeks earlier that Dulquer Salmaan and director Rosshan Andrews will be teaming up for a new project and that it will start rolling in May. The plan earlier was to begin shooting in April this year but has been postponed by a month for various reasons.

The groundwork for this film is on and in the meantime, both the actor and the director are busy with their respective assignments. Noted writer duo Bobby – Sanjay will be scripting the Dulquer Salmaan starrer which is touted to be a cop thriller. Reports are that this film will be shot mainly in Thiruvananthapuram and the locations have been picked out. Details about the rest of the star cast and crew of this project are expected to be out once things are finalised.

While the groundwork for this untitled film is on, Dulquer is waiting for the release of Kurup. On the central character Sukumara Kurup, it is well known that he is the most wanted criminal in the history of India. Accused of murdering a film representative named Chacko, Sukumara Kurup faked his own death. Sukumara Kurup’s plan was to murder Chacko and pass it off as his own death to claim a large amount of insurance. It was a sensational case; more so because the police could not arrest the main accused while co-accused driver Ponnappan and brother-in-law Bhaskar Pillai was sentenced to life-term imprisonment. It is one of the longest unsolved cases in Kerala till date.

The film is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and K S Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story. he filmmakers have done a lot of research before Kurup went on the floors.

Rosshan Andrrew’s last directorial to hit the marquee was Prathi Poovankozhi which had Manju Warrier in the lead role.