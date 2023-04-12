Dubbing for Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule trailer was challenging: Shreyas Talpade

The Maharashtrian actor, who has acted in several Hindi films, had also dubbed for Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Flix Entertainment

Shreyas Talpade, who is known for his work in the Marathi and Hindi film industry, talked about the challenges of dubbing the dialogues in Hindi for the Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, and also for the trailer of its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The story is about Pushpa Raj, a daily wage labourer who smuggles red sandalwood in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, and goes on to become the head of the smuggling syndicate.

Shreyas recalled working with the team of Pushpa: The Rise and said, "When I dubbed for the first part, I had never imagined that the film would go so big. This time when I returned to dub, I knew how huge a project this was. But that particular line, in the end, was what hit me hard, it gave me goosebumps, and that nostalgia of my journey with Pushpa was just amazing to revisit.”

He has also recently dubbed for the Hindi trailer of Pushpa: The Rule and said that it is quite a challenging job.

"Dubbing for the trailer of Pushpa: The Rule was like refreshing my memory. It was a challenge to match the mood, also the voice modulation which had to hit the chord, and being a perfectionist I wanted to feel the character and perfectly match their emotions. For example if the character is chewing something, I have to sound in a similar way. So, it was needed to have proper coordination between the voice and character's action. I am sure people will love the sequel too," he said.

Shreyas has been part of several movies such as Om Shanti Om, Golmaal Returns, Welcome To Sajjanpur, Golmaal 3, Housefull 2, Golmaal Again, and many more. He also did Hindi dubbing in 2009 for the film The Lion King. Shreyas will soon be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency.

Watch the trailer video here: