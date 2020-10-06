Dubbak bye-poll: TRS chooses wife of late MLA Ramalinga Reddy as candidate

TRS MLA Ramalinga Reddy had succumbed due to cardiac arrest earlier in August, resulting in the bye-elections.

Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced that Sujata, wife of late MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, will be the party’s candidate for the Dubbak bye-polls.

The election is scheduled on November 3.

The Chief Minister said that the family members of Ramalinga Reddy were the right choice to contest the election on behalf of the party because the late leader played an active part in the movement for Telangana statehood and worked hard for the development of the constituency till his last breath, according to The Hindu.

TRS MLA Ramalinga Reddy, who had previously worked as a journalist, succumbed due to cardiac arrest earlier in August, resulting in the bye-elections.

Ramalinga Reddy had won from the constituency twice consecutively in 2014 and 2018. In 2018, he won the election with a majority of over 62,000 votes.

Before finalising Sujata’s name, the party reportedly assessed the public mood and consulted the district leaders, according to reports.

While the TRS and BJP have already announced their candidates, the Congress is yet to finalise their representative. The BJP has chosen to field Raghunandan Reddy as their candidate for the Dubbak bye-poll.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, the Cyberabad police seized two cars which were transporting Rs 40 lakh cash to the poll bound constituency at Shamirpet.

The accused were identified as Srinivas Babu, Md. Majeed, Puligiri Suresh and Bhavani Anjaneyulu. They were caught around 7 pm, The Hindu reported.

The cash reportedly belonging to a BJP leader and was meant to be distributed among the voters for the elections.

“We caught four people with the unaccounted cash to be used in the polls. It belongs to a BJP leader. More details will be known after further interrogation. Our teams are still questioning them,” VC Sajjanar, Police Commissioner, Cyberabad, was quoted as saying by Telangana Today.