Drunk man urinates on co-passenger on Air India flight, woman alleges apathy by crew

Calling the incident traumatic, the woman alleged that the cabin crew failed to take any action against the man and did not take proper care of her in her distressed state.

A drunk passenger on an international Air India flight allegedly urinated on his co-passenger, an elderly woman, on November 26. The appalling incident purportedly happened in the business class of an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. It came to light after The Times of India (ToI) reported that the woman, who is in her seventies, wrote to Air Indian chairman N Chandrasekaran seeking action, as the cabin crew allegedly failed to act against the man immediately after the incident, and allowed him to walk free. According to reports, Air India has since initiated an investigation and filed a police complaint against the offender and is considering barring him from boarding flights. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday, January 4, said it has sought a report from Air India on the incident.

In her letter to the Air India chairman, excerpts of which were published in ToI, the woman described the experience as traumatic. Describing the incident, the woman wrote that on November 26 last year, soon after the Air India flight AI-102 departed from JFK international airport in New York, and shortly after lunch was served and lights were switched off, a co-passenger who was “completely inebriated” walked to her seat. He then unzipped his pants, urinated on her, and continued to stand there exposing his genitals to her, the woman wrote.

Her shoes, clothes and bag were completely soaked in urine, the woman wrote. When the man walked away after being asked to leave by another co-passenger, the woman said she informed the cabin crew. A stewardess sprayed disinfectant on her bag and shoes, and the woman was given a set of pyjamas and disposable slippers after she cleaned herself up in the washroom, she said. She was then made to sit on a “narrow crew seat,”, and then asked to return to her seat after placing some sheets on it, she wrote, adding that the seat still smelled of urine.

She alleged that despite many first-class seats being vacant, she was made to sit in a crew seat for the rest of the flight. The woman wrote that the cabin crew did not prioritise taking care of her in her distressed state. After landing, the crew got her a wheelchair so she could clear customs early, but left her in a waiting area unattended for 30 minutes, forcing her to clear customs and collect her luggage on her own while wearing the airline pyjamas, she wrote.

“The crew was not proactive in managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation, and I had to advocate for myself throughout, waiting for long periods of time to get a response,” the woman wrote in her letter, according to ToI. Since the incident came to light, Air India has said that a police complaint had been filed against the offender. Delhi Police told ANI that a complaint was received from Air India on December 28, and an FIR is now being registered. An internal committee of Air India has reportedly recommended putting him on the ‘no fly’ list. The National No Fly List is compiled by the DGCA based on inputs from airlines.

DGCA on Wednesday said it will take action against those found negligent with respect to the incident, while Air India has set up an internal committee to look into the matter and decide on appropriate action. "We are seeking a report from the airline and shall take action against those found negligent," a senior DGCA official said.

An Air India spokesperson on Wednesday said it has reported the incident to the police and regulatory authorities for them to further investigate and take any necessary action against the misbehaving party. "... We have also been in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process," the spokesperson added.

With PTI inputs