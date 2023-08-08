Drunk car driver crashes into motorcycle in Vizag, 4 killed

According to Visakhapatnam police, two occupants of the car and two persons on bike were killed on Monday night on Rushikonda beach road.

news accident

In a horrific accident that took place under the Arilova Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Monday August 7, an overspeeding car driven allegedly by a young man in an inebriated condition, trying to escape after getting into a brawl, crashed into a motorcycle killing two persons. Two occupants in the car also died in the accident. The accident took place around 9.30 pm.

The deceased were identified as Jana Ravi Kiran (22), Majji Mani Kumar (22), Prithviraj (28) and Priyanka Samuel (22). Prithviraj and Priyanka were riding on a bike.

According to city police commissioner, CM Trivikram Varma, the car had six occupants– all men. “The accused Vinay, working with a local interior designer, borrowed the car from his boss and called his five friends. They reportedly bought some alcohol” he said.

The commissioner said that the six men who were allegedly drunk got into a fight with two men on a bike near Sagar Nagar. The drunk men threw a beer can at them. Suspecting that the victims had filmed their mischief on phone, the accused snatched the mobile and tried fleeing from the spot. However, the car lost control at a curve and rammed into the median. “The car flipped killing two persons who were on a motorcycle on the opposite side of the road.”

While Majji Mani Kumar died on the spot, Ravi Kiran succumbed to the injuries on Tuesday evening, the commissioner said.

Following the accident, the four accused in the car escaped from the spot. The police have registered a case and initiated a probe.

In light of the horrific incident, the commissioner urged parents to keep an eye on their children. “Miscreants who are repeatedly caught driving while being drunk will be remanded in custody for two days by providing evidence in court,” he said.