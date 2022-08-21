Drugs worth Rs 60 crore seized from passenger at Cochin airport

The passenger, who had arrived in Kochi from Zimbabwe via Doha, was caught with about 30 kgs of psychotropic drugs

news Drugs

Drugs worth around Rs 60 crore were seized at the Cochin International Airport in Kochi on Sunday, August 21, from a passenger travelling to Delhi. The passenger, identified as Palakkad-native Muralidharan Nair, was allegedly carrying the drugs inside his baggage. The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) announced that authorities apprehended him at the airport with nearly 30 kg of metha-quinol drug, worth about Rs 60 crore.

The passenger came to Kochi from Zimbabwe via Doha, and was flying to Delhi from Cochin, and was undergoing a security check when he seems to have been caughter. The CIAL said that the drug was found concealed in a hidden compartment inside Nair's bag and was discovered by its own security department during an inspection carried out using the state-of-the-art '3D MRI' scanning machine.

The passenger was handed over to the narcotics department and the drugs were sent to a government laboratory for testing, the CIAL said.