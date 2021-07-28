Drugs worth Rs 1 crore seized in two raids by Bengaluru police

The drugs seized include significant quantities of cocaine, MDMA, yaba, LSD and ganja.

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB), in two separate raids on Tuesday, arrested six alleged drug-peddlers, including two Nigerian nationals, and seized banned narcotics substances like cocaine, yaba pills, ecstasy pills and others, from them. Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Sandeep Patil, in a series of tweets, said that the drive against drugs was continuing and added that the substances that were seized were valued around Rs 1 crore.

"In this drive our teams headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police KC Gautham seized banned substances like cocaine, ecstasy, yaba tablets, MDMA, marijuana (ganja) in Ramamurthy Nagar and Bagaluru police limits. In connection with these two raids, six accused including two foreign drug-peddlers have been arrested," he said.

According to the police in Bagaluru, the CCB arrested a Nigerian national, who was in possession of 330 grams of cocaine, 45 yaba tablets, 20 MDMA tablets, and 113 ecstasy pills. The police added that he had come on a tourist visa and was indulging in drug-peddling for some time now.

In another case, the CCB Anti-Narcotics wing arrested five persons, including a Nigerian and seized 328 ecstasy pills, 200 grams of MDMA crystals and 101 LSD stamps from them. The police have registered cases under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and further investigation is underway.

Recently, the Bengaluru CCB had conducted similar raids in several parts of the city on foreign nationals to identify those whose visas had expired and those who were involved in distributing drugs. The raid was carried out by a team which included a Deputy Commissioner of Police, six Assistant Commissioners of Police, 20 Inspectors and 100 police constables. The team was supervised by the Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru police. Following the raid, the police said that 38 people didnâ€™t possess valid documents and two people were caught in possession of marijuana.