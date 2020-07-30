Drugs valued at Rs 1.25 crore seized in Bengaluru, 4 youth held

Police said that the four were all highly qualified and were supplying drugs procured through international couriers.

news Crime

Four men in Bengaluru have been arrested for peddling drugs to youngsters in the city. Contraband valued at Rs 1.25 crore has been seized from them, a police officer said on Wednesday.

"All four accused are from Kerala and were into supplying drugs procured through international couriers from Germany and Netherlands," Central Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kuldeep Jain told IANS.

The accused Nitin Mohan, 29, K. Ajmal, 22, Shahad Mohammed, 24, and Ajin K G Varghese, 21, hold high educational qualifications in professional courses like engineering and MBA. They allegedly procured drugs from overseas locations through the dark net using bitcoins.

Police seized 2,000 LSD strips, 20 ecstasy tablets, 5 kg marijuana (ganja) and 105 gm MDMA from the four. According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, the seized drugs are valued at Rs 1.25 crore.

Underscoring the seriousness of Karnataka government's fight against drugs, Home Minister Basvaraj Bommai and Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao attended a press conference to announce the peddlers' arrest from Sola Devanahalli area, and the seizure of narcotics.

Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, the DCP said that they visited raves and pubs to establish contacts with young people interested in buying and consuming drugs.

"They generally targeted pub-hopping young people and lured them into buying LSD strips for around Rs 5,000 each and employed similar other tactics," explained Jain.

Jain said that though international courier packages are scanned, there is always some loophole which the peddlers take advantage of. Once procured from the international locations, the drugs were further divided into smaller quantities for local peddling.

The police are also focusing on any nexus between disc jockeys (DJ) and peddlers as one of the arrested persons, Ajmal, was also a DJ.

The DCP said police are on the job to hunt for bigger fish involved in drug supply. He said the international drug suppliers transact in bitcoins and only deal with very exclusive contacts.

All the four accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and will be produced in court on Wednesday.