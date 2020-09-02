Drug peddler from Goa with alleged links to Karnataka film industry arrested

The arrest comes in wake of the Kannada film industry facing allegations of widespread drug use.

news Crime

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested a Goa-based alleged drug peddler F Ahmed (30) on charges of supplying marijuana and other banned drugs to tourists and Bengaluru residents. The NCB said that his customers were in turn linked to prominent personalities in the Kannada film industry. Ahmed works as a driver with a famous resort in Goa, authorities said.

The arrest was made as part of multi-location raids including in Delhi and Mumbai after an international drug peddling racket, which involved the supply of drugs like Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), had come to light. The NCB seized 3.5 kg of curated marijuana, which they said is imported from the USA and Canada. They said the drugs were bought on the darknet and paid for, using cryptocurrencies.

The arrest comes in wake of the Kannada film industry facing allegations of widespread illegal drug use, following a major drug bust on August 21, when the NCB had busted a synthetic drug racket and seized a diary from one of the accused. Investigation officials said that the diary allegedly contained the names of 15 celebrities including actors, musicians, models and reality TV actors from Karnataka.

In multiple raids conducted by the NCB in upscale gated communities in Bengaluru at the time, the pan-India agency had recovered large quantities of MDMA and LSD.

The prime accused Anikkha had reportedly admitted that she was selling imported drugs from 2014 to college students and had slowly built a network of celebrity customers, including filmstars. Incidentally, ex- Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday alleged that money from the drug mafia was used to fund the coup, which toppled the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

He claimed during his tenure as CM, many drug peddlers had gone to Sri Lanka due to the fear of getting arrested. He said due to this, it was money from these peddlers and betting rackets that were used to topple the coalition government.

In another development on Monday, filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh who had also claimed that there is a widespread drug menace in Sandalwood went to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police for questioning. In his interaction with the police, he had reportedly dropped a few big names.

However, he did not submit any evidence, Joint Commissioner of Crime, Bengaluru Police Sandeep Patil said.