Drug party busted in Hyderabad, three including Tollywood cine financier arrested

Tollywood film financier Venkataratna Reddy (47) who financed movies like Damarukam, Kick, Businessman, Lovely, Auto Nagar Surya was arrested along with two others

The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau(TSNAB) arrested three individuals on Wednesday, August 30 in Madhapur for allegedly being in possession of narcotics. The arrested included a Tollywood film financier, Venkataratna Reddy (47), who has financed movies like Damarukam, Kick, Businessman, Lovely, Auto Nagar and Surya. The officials recovered four types of drugs–Cocaine, LSD, Ecstasy pills, Ganja from the three accused, it has been stated.

The officials busted a party at a flat in the Fresh Living Apartments in Vittal Rao Nagar on Wednesday night, in collaboration with Gudimalkapur Police. The primary accused was identified as B Balaji (34), who is a native of Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh, and an ex-Navy personnel. According to the police, he had forged connections with drug peddlers in Hyderabad and Bangalore. He transitioned into arranging drug parties for acquaintances, which, in due course, led to his involvement with drug suppliers, including Nigerians.

“(Film financier) Venkat Ratna Reddy was a regular consumer of drugs and played a pivotal role by funding Balaji's bulk drug procurements for parties to his friends. He further facilitated these gatherings with the presence of women,” according to the press release.

Another accused was identified as D Murali (42), a government employee, who works as a Senior Stenographer at Rail Nilayam.

According to the press release Rs 32.89 lakhs narcotics and other property was seized including 2.8 Grams of Cocaine, 6 blots of LSD, 25 Pieces (11.5 grams) Ecstasy Pills and 40 grams of Ganja. In addition Rs 72,500, two cars, and five cell phones were also seized.

“On the basis of reliable information, the suspect Balaji was detained in the Gudimalkapur PS area of Hyderabad along with fifteen Ecstasy pills. It was on a tip from him, the raid the Cyberabad flat was conducted. In this instance, there were 18 consumers as well as four drug suppliers, three of them were Nigerians at large. Two other women were also found at the place – they had been invited by Venkataratna Reddy, presumably to help them land movie roles,” the press release stated.