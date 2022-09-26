Droupadi Murmu to visit Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions announced

President Droupadi Murmu is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, her first such visit to any state since resuming office.

news Traffic

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced a series of restrictions and diversions around the Central Business District in the city, ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit on Tuesday, September 27. Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda said, “In view of the visit of dignitaries to Bengaluru city, in the interest of smooth traffic and safety, one-way roads within the jurisdiction of Cubbon Park and Ashoknagar traffic police stations have been temporarily converted into two-way traffic roads,”

For the movement of dignitaries on September 26 and 27, the Raj Bhavan road, which is one-way, has been made two-way between the Raj Bhavan and Thimmaiah Circle. On Tuesday, from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, there will be traffic restrictions between Raj Bhavan Road and Old Airport Road. There will be traffic limitations in the area from Raj Bhavan Road going to Langford Road and St Joseph's University, where President Murmu will attend an event from 3.40 pm until 8 pm in the evening. Infantry Road, Kasturba Road, Queens Road, Richmond Road, Langford Road, and Dr Ambedkar Road is anticipated to be impacted on Tuesday evening. During her visit to Bengaluru, the President will also inaugurate the Integrated Cryogenic Engines Manufacturing Facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

In her first visit to any state since assuming office, President Murmu on Monday, September 26, inaugurated the 10-day Dasara festivities in Mysuru. At the inauguration, President Murmu was joined by a number of senior cabinet members, including Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje, and a number of state cabinet ministers. Ahead of the inauguration, Murmu also visited the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru and paid respects to the goddess, who is considered to be the ‘Naada Devate’ or state deity.

