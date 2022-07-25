Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office to Murmu in the Central Hall of Parliament.

news Presidential Election

Droupadi Murmu on Monday, July 25, made history as she took oath as the 15th President of India. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall, in the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amongst others.

In her acceptance speech, the 64-year-old said that her election to the country's top constitutional position is not her personal achievement, but that of India's every poor person as “it shows that they can not only dream but also fulfil those aspirations”. She also paid tributes to India's freedom fighters, and said the country will have to move quickly on the twin tracks of "sabka prayas" (everyone's effort) and "sabka kartavya (everyone's duty) to fulfil their expectations.

Noting that she was the first President to be born after Independence, Murmu said it was her good fortune that she has assumed the position at a time when the country is celebrating “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" to mark the 75th anniversary of its freedom. India's first Adivasi President recalled that she grew up in a small tribal village where even getting primary education was like a dream and she went on to become the first person in the village to enrol for college education. “It is a tribute to Indian democracy's strength,” Murmu said, adding that she has now reached the post of President and was proud to be leading such a progressive country.

Leaders from across party lines have congratulated Murmu on being elected the 15th President of India. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took to Twitter to extend his wishes, saying, “It is a proud moment in India's history to see a lady born to a tribal family in a remote village of Odisha ascend to the office of President of India.” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also congratulated Murmu, saying, "I am sure that the nation would stand to benefit from your services as the President of this great country and I wish you all the very best." Her election conveys and strengthens the nation's trust in democracy and in the principle of inclusiveness, he said.