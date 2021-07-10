Drones prohibited in 3 km radius around Southern Naval Command in Kochi

The order comes after a high-security Indian Air Force station in Jammu was attacked on June 27 by two explosives-laden drones.

The Southern Naval Command in Kochi has issued prohibitory orders against the usage of any non-conventional aerial objects, like drones, in a three-kilometre radius around its facilities. In a statement, the Navy said that if any such objects are detected, they will be confiscated or destroyed. The order comes at a time when a high-security Indian Air Force station at Jammu airport was attacked on June 27, by two explosives-laden drones.

The statement issued by the Southern Naval Command says, " Flying of non-conventional aerial objects like drones, UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) are prohibited within 03 kms of Naval Base, Naval Units and Naval assets. Any non-conventional aerial objects including RPAs (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems) found violating this prohibition, will be destroyed/ confiscated without any liability." The Navy has also added that it will initiate action under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 121 (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Earlier this month, the Eastern Naval Command headquartered in Andhra Pradesh's port city Visakhapatnam issued similar prohibitory orders, declaring a no-fly zone from the 3 km of Indian Naval Installation.

In the early hours of June 27, two explosive devices were dropped from drones in the technical area of the Indian Air Force Station in Jammu. Two IAF personnel were injured. Though no valuable equipment was affected, the roof of a building was damaged in the explosion. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has termed the incident as a terror attack.