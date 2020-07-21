Prathap NM, a resident of Bengaluru, was arrested on Monday for allegedly violating home quarantine norms.

Rohini Katoch, Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), told TNM that Prathap was picked up by a team of police officials from Mysuru on Monday. He was placed in institutional quarantine in Bengaluru.

"He was supposed to be in home quarantine so he has been handed over to BBMP officials now. Once the institutional quarantine period is over, we will finish the arrest formalities. It is a bailable offence but he should first finish his institutional quarantine period of two weeks," Rohini told TNM.

Prathap had recently travelled from Hyderabad to Bengaluru and was directed by officials to remain in home isolation at Talaghattapura in Bengaluru. However, he violated the norms by leaving his house to go to the studio of a private television channel to give an interview. He was missing since Saturday but he was tracked down by police officials on Monday to a lodge in Mysuru's Mandi Mohalla area. His father convinced Prathap to cooperate with officials. He was using a different mobile number which was not registered with officials for the quarantine process.

Prathap is referred to in the media as 'Drone Prathap' for claiming to have extraordinary achievements including the claim that he built 600 drones at the age of 22. His claims were even published by many news organisations which stated that he had built 600 drones from e-waste.