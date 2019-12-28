'Driving License' to be remade in Tamil and Telugu ?

Mollywood

The Malayalam film, directed by Jean Paul Lal, has Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venkjarammoodu in the lead.

Several Malayalam films have been remade in Tamil and Telugu in the past and have turned out to be huge hits. And it now looks like the recent release Driving License will soon join the list. The film hit the marquee on December 20 to positive reviews. Following this, the latest buzz is that there is a strong competition to bag its Tamil and Telugu remake rights.

Sources in the know say that leading actors in both the film industries have shown interest in the remake but it is still too early to speculate on which actor would step in to play the lead roles of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjarammoodu. Talks have been initiated following the good response for the film at the box office.

Driving License is helmed by Jean Paul Lal alias Lal Jr. Supriya Menon has bankrolled the project under the banner Prithviraj Productions in association with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. The script for Driving License was penned by Sachy.

A thorough commercial entertainer, Driving License is about a superstar who is crazy about luxury cars, played by Prithviraj and a fan who is a motor vehicle inspector, played by Suraj. The film tells a story of how things go wrong between the star and his fan following a series of unfortunate incidents.

Ranadive has done the cinematography of the film and Sushin Shyam composed the music.

Prithiviraj’s next film is Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy. It is based on the novel of the same name, written by Benyamin based on the true story of a Gulf Malayali’s plight. The film’s technical crew includes Resul Pookutty for sound designing, KU Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing. Aadujeevitham will bring back the Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman into the Malayalam film industry. The last Malayalam film he composed music for is Yoddha, that released in 1992, same year as his first Tamil film, Roja.

