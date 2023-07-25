Driver dies after ambulance catches fire in Hyderabad

An ambulance driver identified Mallesh (35) died on Tuesday, July 25, after his vehicle hit a divider and caught on fire. The incident took place at around 4 am near BN Reddy Nagar crossroads in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad. Mallesh worked as the ambulance driver in a private hospital located in Malakpet.

According to police, Mallesh was driving past the speed limit. The vehicle overturned after hitting a divider. Under the impact of the collision, the oxygen cylinder in the ambulance exploded and caught fire, police suspect.

Mallesh who suffered critical injuries and fell unconscious inside the vehicle charred to death.

A fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the flame. The ambulance was completely gutted in the incident. Police said the incident occurred when Mallesh was returning to the hospital after dropping a patient in Ibrahimpatnam.

The deceased has been shifted to Osmania Government Hospital (OGH).

The Vanasthalipuram police station has registered a case under Section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 183 (Driving at excessive speed etc) and 184 (Driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

