'Drishyam 2' George Kutty is a changed character: Mohanlal intv

Mohanlal spoke about why the team decided to make the sequel and hinted at the storyline.

Flix Interview

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, the sequel to the blockbuster Drishyam directed by Jeethu Joseph, will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 19. In the first film, Mohanlal played a father who goes to great lengths to cover up a murder inadvertently committed by his daughter. Speaking to TNM, the actor said that he still cannot understand George Kutty fully and that he has travelled with the character without knowing him entirely.

Calling him an unpredictable character, unlike those he has done so far, Mohanlal said, "I have known and understood the characters I played in all these movies. But I do not understand George Kutty even now. When I observe this character, I don't know what is going on in his mind, how he will behave or what he is thinking. He is an unpredictable character. As an actor, I wasn't able to find out George Kutty thoughts."

He added that George Kutty is a changed person in the second part, and that even his looks and ideology have changed.

Considering the first film was hugely successful, Mohanlal said that he's not sure about what the audience expect from the sequel. "But as an actor, I feel that they will be satisfied and happy with this movie. At each point, Jeethu Joseph made the movie keeping the audience in his mind. I feel that to an extent, I have also succeeded," he said.

Mohanlal further revealed that his co-stars had no trouble taking off from where they stopped in Drishyam.

"All the characters in the movie were in the same mental state for the second part as in the first film. From the very first day (of the shoot), all were all behaving in the same way. Nothing had changed; it was the same place, same house. So to maintain that sequence was not stressful, it was easy," he said.

Hinting at the story, the actor said that in Drishyam 2, George Kutty and family go through good and bad luck, they find favour with God but also face his wrath.

Drishyam was remade in several languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. Mohanlal said that the remakes of Drishyam in other languages did justice to the original.

"I love remakes of my films. It could be that their behaviour, costume, way of talking etc., change from the original movie. But, all the characters in the Drishyam remakes did justice to the original film," he said.

In the trailer of Drishyam 2, George Kutty looks younger and the actor said the physical changes were not intentional; however, he added that this helped the movie.

"There is a specific reason for a personality change in George Kutty from Drishyam to Drishyam 2. Those who observe the movie keenly will be able to understand," he said.

Mohanlal added that Drishyam 2 will be an "emotional family drama" but also a thriller just like the first part.

"The audience will be able to travel along with the movie, with the characters, with the changes in the characters. They have the space to think whether the family in the movie will win or fail," the actor said.

The superstar said that the decision to make the second part of the movie came out of people's interest in the film. "When Drishyam became a hit, many started making their own stories of Drishyam 2 out of imagination. So we understood that there was a demand for it," he said.

"Nobody knows George Kutty like Jeethu Joseph. Only he can take the character forward," he signed off.