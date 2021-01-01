'Drishyam 2' to be released on Amazon Prime Video, Mohanlal launches teaser

The teaser of the film was released by Mohanlal on Facebook on January 1.

Flix Mollywood

The sequel of the blockbuster Malayalam thriller Drishyam, Drishyam 2 will be released on Amazon Prime Video, lead actor of the film Mohanlal announced on Facebook. He also released the teaser of the film which is expected to soon hit screens. “Georgekutty and his family are coming soon on Amazon Prime Video,” Mohanlal wrote on Facebook, sharing the teaser.

The teaser shows Georgekutty, the character played by Mohanlal, delivering a dialogue to a police officer from the previous film. “I have never seen police officers as fools. Rather I see them as protectors of people. That is why I believe that sir and this police station will protect me,” he is seen saying.

The teaser hints that the sequel will also be as gripping as the first movie. “Some secrets are meant to stay hidden forever. But there are no secrets that time does not reveal,” are the words that appear in the teaser, in the background of the chilling background score. Glimpses of Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba and Esther, the main cast of the sequel, also appear in the teaser.

Watch the teaser below

The movie, directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, was a blockbuster hit and has been remade into Hindi, Tamil. Kamal Haasan, played the lead role in the Tamil remake Paapanasam and Ajay Devgn in the Hindi Drishyam.

The movie is centered on a family of four. The elder daughter accidentally kills a man, who harassed her. The rest of the film deals with how the family stays together in hiding the murder. Earlier, in an interview to TNM, director Jeethu Joseph had said that Drishyam 2 will also be a family drama like the prequel.

“After Drishyam, there have always been questions about a sequel. Lalettan (Mohanlal) would ask me too. And I just didn’t know how to continue that story. Finally one possibility became clearer than the others I thought of and the story of George Kutty’s family got written again,” Jeethu had said in an interview with TNM.

