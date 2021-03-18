Drinking water project to metro rail: What Hyderabad gets from Telangana Budget

The Telangana government has set aside funds for expansion of the IT and pharma sectors in the city.

For Hyderabad, the Telangana Budget 2012-22 has allocated Rs 1,450 crore for a drinking water project and another Rs 750 crore for the development of a Regional Ring Road (RRR). The state governmentâ€™s allocation for the city includes funds to provide incentives for the pharma sector and expansion of the Information Technology (IT) sector.

The Telangana government is planning to take up a new drinking water project to bring water from the Sunkesula barrage near Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir to Hyderabad. The estimated cost of this project is Rs 1,450 crore. In this Budget, an amount of Rs 725 crore is proposed for the project to be constructed in Sunkesula.

The Telangana government in January implemented a free drinking water supply scheme of up to 20 kilolitres per month to consumers of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). An amount of Rs 250 crore is proposed in the Budget for the scheme.

An amount of Rs 250 crore is also proposed for providing drinking water to newly formed colonies within the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The state government has also set aside an amount of Rs 200 crore in the Budget estimates 2021-22 for the restoration of the Musi river and for the beautification of the Musi riverfront. The state has also allocated Rs 1000 crore for the Hyderabad metro rail project.

The state claimed that the construction of integrated collectorates and district police offices in all the district centres is proceeding at a brisk pace. The state is also constructing a Police Command Control Centre in Hyderabad city which is expected to be completed shortly. To complete the projects, an amount of Rs 725 crore was proposed in this Budget.

The Telangana government stated that the state accounts for 14% of the country's pharma sector exports and that one-third of all vaccine producing pharma companies are based in Hyderabad. The state plans to incentivise the sector and has proposed an amount of Rs 2500 crore as industrial incentives.

To promote and expand the IT sector in Hyderabad, the state had prepared plans for the expansion of IT parks at Kompally, Kollapur, Shamshabad, Uppal and Pocharam in Hyderabad. For the IT Sector, an amount of Rs 360 crore is proposed in the Budget Estimates 2021-22.

For the construction of a new Telangana Secretariat, after the old one was demolished last year in Hyderabad, the state government has allocated Rs 610 crore.

Basti Dawakahanas, aimed at catering to the medical needs of the poor also got a boost with the state allocating Rs 6,295 crore in its Budget estimates 2021-22 for the medical and health department. The state government claims to have set up 224 Basti Dawakahanas so far. In Hyderabad, there are 197 such outlets providing health services to the poor. The state had earlier announced plans to raise this number to 300 in the city.

The RRR project is being planned beyond the existing Outer Ring Road (ORR) and is expected to improve connectivity between Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, Jagdevpur, Bhongir, Choutuppal, Ibrahimpatnam, Chevella and Shankarapalli.

The Union government in February had cleared the proposal for construction of the second phase of the project. The total cost of the project is an estimated Rs 13,000 crore. The second phase of the project will cover a stretch of 182 km with the state government footing 50% of the project cost. An amount of Rs 750 crore is proposed in Budget Estimates 2021-22 for land acquisition required for RRR.