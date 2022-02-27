‘Dressed inappropriately’: Hyderabad tourist alleges moral policing by Puducherry cops

Two policemen from Puducherry’s Grand Bazaar PS are seen arguing with the women tourists about their presence in the area. One of the women alleged that they were moral policed for their clothes.

news Moral policing

In a short video from Puducherry that is going viral on social media, two policemen on a motorbike are seen arguing with two women tourists, “This is private area… Aurobindo Ashram [is here]”. The policemen can also be heard saying that “someone” complained, but when one of the women asks who complained, they don’t appear to give a direct answer. The other woman tourist asks if a “foreigner would be told the same thing?” but the policemen do not give a direct answer.

The women were part of a group of friends from Hyderabad who were visiting Puducherry. The NewsMeter, who spoke to one of the women, reports that the policemen told her that she was dressed “inappropriately” and that “this kind of clothing is not allowed”. She further told the news website that the police personnel followed her and her friends for 15 minutes before engaging with them and also demanded the contact details of one of her friends.

In a tweet posted by one of the affected women, Pranita Sandela, on Saturday, February 26, she alleges that she got she “got a dressing lesson from the police in Puducherry” and that “one of the police questioned my character”.

I got a dressing lesson from the police in Puducherry as to how to dress! I was casually taking pictures with my friends and he said I wasn't dressed properly. One of the police questioned my character @INCPuducherry @PuducheryPolice @BJP4Puducherry @PuducherryPMC @THPondy pic.twitter.com/58ShX8tXB2 February 26, 2022

According to other reports, a person working at the school attached to the Aurobindo Ashram allegedly took issue with the women taking photographs at the spot of the incident and apparently asked them to go elsewhere because of their clothing. The person reportedly verbally complained to two policemen from the Grand Bazaar police station who happened to pass that way, after which the policemen engaged with the women claiming that the area was under “private ownership”. From the video, the incident seemed to unfold on a public road. The ashram, it must be noted, is a public charitable trust. The main ashram building, according to the official website, is open to all.

TNM attempted to contact the Grand Bazaar police station for further information regarding the incident, but has not received any clear details. This article will be updated if and when the police respond.