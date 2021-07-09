Dream Warrior Pictures bags Tamil distribution rights for â€˜KGF: Chapter 2â€™

The makers of the Yash and Srinidhi Shetty starrer â€˜KGF 2â€™ recently announced that the release date of the movie will be revealed shortly.

Flix Cinema

Production house Dream Warrior Pictures recently announced in a press statement that they have acquired the rights to director Prashanth Neelâ€™s much-awaited movie KGF Chapter 2. The Tamil dubbed version of its prequel, KGF Chapter 1, was acquired by actor Vishalâ€™s production company Vishal Film Factory. Recently, the makers of the movie also announced that the release date of KGF 2 will be out soon. Dream Warrior Pictures, which recently acquired the Tamil distribution rights, re-shared the poster from Hombale Films on their social media handles.

Dream Warrior Pictures is best-known for bankrolling movies such as Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Ka ithi, Sulthan and Vattam, among others. KGF 2 was initially slated for release on July 16. However, the theatrical release of the movie had to be postponed to a later date in view of the pandemic. Originally shot in Kannada, the film will simultaneously release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Fans of actor Yash, who plays the lead role as Rocky, are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie. Actor Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play the role of Adheera. Dutt will be making his Sandalwood debut with KGF2. Srinidhi Shetty has been cast opposite Yash, as Reena Desai. The film also features Raveena Tandon, Achyuth Kumar, Ananth Nag, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Vashishta N Simha in crucial roles. Set in the Kolar Gold Field, the movie is based on the clash between Rocky and Adheera. Raveena Tandon has been roped in to play Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister of India, while Easwari Rao is also on board for a crucial role in the movie.

Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the two-part mob drama is based on the life of Rocky. The fictional drama takes off against the backdrop of Rocky developing an urge to be in power after losing his mother at a young age due to poverty. He goes on to become a powerful man by gaining control over the gold mines in Kolar.