DRDO in Hyderabad develops 'cabinet' to sanitise electronic gadgets

The Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS) provides 360 degree exposure of Ultraviolet C (UVC) to the objects placed inside the cabinet.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hyderabad has developed an automated and contactless ultraviolet sanitisation cabinet to sanitise electronic gadgets, currency notes and papers, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday, as the country fights the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS) cabinet has been developed by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a part of the DRDO.

DRDO said on Sunday that the DRUVS Cabinet has a contactless operation which is very important to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The proximity sensor switches clubbed with the drawer opening and closing mechanism makes its operation automatic and contactless.

DRUVS provides 360 degree exposure of Ultraviolet C (UVC) to objects placed inside the cabinet. Once the sanitisation is done, the system goes in sleep mode, hence the operator need not wait or stand near the device, said a statement.

RCI has also developed an automated UVC currency sanitising device called NOTESCLEAN. Bundles of currency notes can be sanitised using DRUVS; however, disinfection of each currency note using it will be a time-consuming process.

For that purpose, a sanitising technique has been developed, where one has to just place the loose currency notes at the input slot of the device. It picks the notes one by one and passes them through a series of UVC lamps for complete disinfection, the statement further said.

Last month, the DRDO produced a range of products, including multi-layered advanced masks and a bodysuit, to deal effectively with the outbreak of coronavirus.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 62,900 people and killed around 2,100 in the country till now.

Read: N99 masks, bodysuit: DRDO devises items to combat coronavirus

With IANS and PTI inputs