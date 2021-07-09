Draft Bill on online betting & gambling awaits Cabinet approval, K'taka govt tells HC

The HC was notified that the home department will take immediate measures to place it before the state legislature after Cabinet approval.

news Legal

The Karnataka government on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that a draft Bill has been prepared on the issue of online betting and gambling, media reports said. And the same has been sent to the state Cabinet for approval after due consultation with various departments and legal experts, the court was informed. This came as the HC was hearing a petition seeking a ban on all forms of online betting and gambling.

As per a Live Law report, the affidavit by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar stated, "As per Item no 1 of First Schedule of Karnataka Government (Transaction of Business Rules) 1977, draft Bill requires approval of both houses of legislature and hence prior Cabinet approval is necessary.”

The HC was notified that the home department will take immediate measures to place it before the state legislature after Cabinet approval. “Soon after receiving the approval of this proposal by the state Cabinet, the Home department will take necessary and immediate steps to present the draft Bill to the state legislature with a request to place the Bill before both houses of the legislature,” the affidavit added.

The division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka has posted the matter to July 25 when the government is expected to make a statement regarding the Cabinet decision, stated a report by Deccan Herald.

The public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by DR Sharada, a resident of Davanagere, seeking a HC order banning all forms of online gambling and betting of any nature, until appropriate regulatory framework is established and necessary regulations come into force.

In February 2021, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai had conveyed to the media that the government was considering bringing in a law to monitor online games in the state. He added that the intended bill formulation was underway and the various provisions classifying the subject in other states was being considered.