Dr Sona’s murder: Kerala cops nab accused who was absconding for 2 days

Thrissur-based Dr Sona was stabbed to death in broad daylight by her partner, a man identified as Mahesh.

news Crime

The Kerala police on Tuesday arrested Mahesh, a man accused in the murder of Thrissur-based dentist Dr Sona. The accused was on the run for two days after he stabbed to death the doctor (30) in front of friends and relatives at her clinic in Thrissur on Sunday (October 4). She sustained serious stab wounds to her abdomen and underwent an emergency surgery. However, she later succumbed to her injuries.

“We nabbed the accused, a man named Mahesh, on Tuesday morning. Currently he is being questioned and all the preliminary procedures being done, after which he will be remanded to judicial custody,” a police officer at the Ollur station, where an FIR under section 302 (murder) was filed, told TNM.

Mahesh was Dr Sona’s live-in partner for two years, after she had separated from her husband. According to reports, Mahesh worked in the construction field and renovated the interiors of Sona’s dental clinic. While the cost of the project was Rs 7 lakh, Mahesh had taken Rs 22 lakh from the victim over many months.

The couple had disagreements over financial matters and Sona even filed a complaint in September at the Ollur police station, alleging that he misappropriated funds from her clinic. In her complaint, Sona said that Mahesh was taking away the income from her establishment.

On October 4, a mediation talk between both parties in the presence of Sona’s father Jose went horribly wrong. Mahesh convinced Sona to come to the lab of the clinic where he stabbed her. He then walked out of the clinic. When local shopkeepers who had businesses next to the clinic stopped him, he said that he was going to surrender at the police station. However, he fled the scene later.

Sona has been separated from her husband and has a child. Mahesh is a native of Pavaratti in Thrissur and is unmarried.