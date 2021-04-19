Dr Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

news COVID-19

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. 88-year-old Dr Singh has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi at around 5 pm on Monday after testing positive for coronavirus.

This came a day after the former PM wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi detailing five suggestions on how the Union Government can tackle the COVID-19 crisis. He had emphasised the need for increased vaccination.

India reported 273,810 COVID-19 disease cases on Monday which is the highest single-day surge so far, according to MoHFW. India has totally reported 15,061,919 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 178,793.