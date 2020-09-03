Dr Annie John, noted gynecologist and Chalakudy’s pride, passes away at 99

The funeral was held on Thursday afternoon at the St Mary’s Forane Church in Chalakudy.

On Wednesday, Chalakudy bid goodbye to gynecologist Dr Annie John, the pride of the town. The 99-year-old is remembered for her many contributions to the development of Chalakudy in Thrissur, as well as the philanthropic work she did in the latter part of her life.

A noted gynecologist, Dr Annie is perhaps one of the few doctors who had the rare opportunity to deliver her sibling, with her mum being her patient. She was the eldest of 13 children born to Vypeen Muzhuvancherry Puthussery Abraham and his wife Cherachi. Her mother was 16-year-old when she gave birth to Annie.

According to reports, Dr Annie helped in the delivery of her youngest sibling, who was born when their mother was aged 46.

She studied at the Rama Varma Union High School in Kochi’s Cherai and then did her undergrad at the Maharaja’s College. She next studied medicine at the prestigious Stanley Medical College in Madras where she specialised in gynecology. On completing her course, she was first posted to the Ernakulam District General Hospital where she would later meet her husband.

In 1956, Dr Annie married Dr OC John, who was a doctor at the district hospital in Ernakulam. Together they established the JA hospital in Chalakudy which teaches nursing to young women from underprivileged families.

The 99-year-old has also been referred to in Amaram, an award winning 1991 Malayalam film by late director AK Lohithadas. In a dialogue in the film, Mammootty’s Achootty says “I want my daughter to become a big doctor like Dr Annie.” Being a native of Chalakudy, Lohithadas wanted to popularise notable people from his hometown through dialogues in his film. Dr Annie was also known for founding the Lions Club in Chalakudy many years ago. Until eight months, she used to regularly attend all of the club’s meetings. She was also actively involved in local sporting activities in the area, as she was an athlete in her younger days. Never to stop picking up new skills, Dr Annie surprised the town by getting a driver’s licence at age 69.

In 1986, her husband Dr John passed away and in 2002, Dr Annie too gave up her practice at the JA hospital and took to social work.

