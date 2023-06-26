Double whammy for Gujarat: After cyclone, rains and waterlogging follow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning, cautioning that heavy rainfall would persist in parts of Gujarat until June 30.

news News

Gujarat is facing a double whammy of challenges in the aftermath of the devastating impact of Cyclone Biparjoy. Continuous rains and waterlogging triggered by the southwest monsoon have posed additional hurdles for the state.

Regions including Rajkot, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Jamnagar experienced downpours, leading to road closures and widespread waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning, cautioning that heavy rainfall would persist in parts of Gujarat until June 30.

The recent showers drenched 82 talukas across the state, with Ghogha in Bhavnagar recording the highest rainfall at 75 mm. Barwala in Botad received 44 mm, Amreli 42 mm, and Bhavnagar 41 mm, among other areas. Last year, the southwest monsoon entered Gujarat on June 13, two days ahead of the expected date of June 15. However, this year's onset faced further delays, heightening apprehensions among the agricultural community.

Rainfall Predictions

While the monsoon provides respite from the scorching summer heat, heavy rainfall has been predicted for several districts in Gujarat. North Gujarat districts, Saurashtra, and parts of South Gujarat are expected to face downpours on June 26 and 27. On June 28, Vadodara and other districts in South Gujarat, as well as parts of Saurashtra, are expected to experience heavy rains.

The weather forecast for June 29 has warned of heavy to very heavy rains in isolated places, particularly Surat and districts of South Gujarat. On June 30, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, and Saurashtra districts have been predicted to witness heavy rainfall.

Gujarat, already grappling with the late onset of the monsoon, will now have to confront the challenge of managing waterlogging and ensuring the safety of affected residents. With the state having already received 11.27% of the total average monsoon season rainfall, largely influenced by Cyclone Biparjoy, authorities and residents remain vigilant. Ongoing efforts aim to mitigate the impact of these weather conditions and provide necessary assistance to those affected by waterlogging.