DoT issues notices to telecom companies to submit self-assessment of AGR dues

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued notice to the telecom companies for submitting their self-assessment of AGR amount at the earliest.

While official sources said DoT has sent notice on self-assessments, telecom operators said they are yet to receive any notice and it may be in the process of being finalised from the government side, to include the latest dues.

This will also include a notice to Tata Teleservices which has submitted lesser amount than the DoT demand, producing self-certified copies of its assessment. Tata Teleservices had submitted Rs 2,197 crore AGR dues as "full and final" payment against a DoT demand of Rs 14,819 crore.

The department has also sought the self-assessment report from TTSL.

As per reports, the government has also asked telcos to submit supporting documents to justify their self-assessment of AGR dues. This is reportedly so that the DoT can examine the arithmetic of telcos assessing their AGR dues.

So far out of the Rs 53,000 crore, Vodafone Idea has paid Rs 3,500 crore and Airtel has paid Rs 10,000 crore out of the dues of Rs 35,500 crore. Both the companies have said they are in the process of self-assessment. Airtel Chairman and promoter Sunil Mittal has said the company would abide by the Supreme Court order while for Vodafone Idea Ltd, it appears difficult as the company is seeking relief on AGR dues.

The self-assessment of AGR are carried out on a circle basis and is possible that they vary from what DoT has calculated.

There were also reports earlier that Airtel and Vodafone Idea had assessed their AGR dues at around half the amount demanded by the DoT. As per initial calculations, Airtel reportedly estimated its AGR dues at Rs 15,000-18,000 crore as against Rs 35,500 crore, while Vodafone Idea pegged it at Rs 18,000-23,000 crore as against Rs 53,000 estimated by DoT.