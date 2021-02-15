Don't have FASTag yet? Get ready to pay double at toll plazas

All lanes in the fee plazas on National Highways shall be declared as 'FASTag lane of the fee plaza' from today.

news Transport

The government on Sunday said it has made FASTags mandatory from February 15 midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways in a statement said it has decided that all lanes in the fee plazas on National Highways shall be declared as 'FASTag lane of the fee plaza' from Monday, February 16, 2021.

"Therefore, as per NH Fee Rules 2008, any vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane of the fee plaza shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category," the statement said.

The ministry has clarified that this has been done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas.

The ministry had mandated fitment of FASTag in M&N categories of motor vehicles with effect from January 1, 2021.

Category â€˜M' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers. And Category N' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday had said the deadline for implementation of FASTag would not be extended further, and the vehicle owners should immediately adopt the e-payment facility.

FASTags, which facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016. Making the tags compulsory would also help in ensuring that vehicles pass seamlessly through the toll plazas, as the fee payment would be done electronically.

Replying to a query on FASTags, Gadkari said the government had extended FASTag registration date limit two-three times before and now, it would not be extended further. Now, everybody should immediately buy FASTags, he added.

The FASTag registration has gone up to 90 per cent on some routes and only 10 per cent of people are left. FASTag is also available on toll nakas and people should purchase and use it for seamless traffic, he told reporters at the Nagpur airport.

The central government extended the FASTag deadline for the vehicles from January 1, 2021, to February 15, 2021.