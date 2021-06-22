'Don't be under illusion that COVID-19 is gone': Karnataka CM as restrictions ease

The Chief Minister also urged people to to cooperate with safety norms and get vaccinated at the earliest.

news Coronavirus

As Karnataka entered into another phase of relaxation of lockdown measures, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told people to not be under the “illusion” that the COVID-19 pandemic is gone and asked them to be vigilant and follow all the preventive measures. Speaking at an event 'Raita Spandana' that was organised by the state Co-operative Department in Bengaluru, he said that the state government had relaxed most of the COVID-19 induced curbs from Monday onwards, but people are under the impression that they have already beaten the virus. “The government has relaxed almost everything other than in a few districts, but don't be under the illusion that COVID-19 has gone. We will have to wear masks, maintain distance and sanitise our hands regularly," Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka had further relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in 17 districts where the positivity rate was below 5%, including Bengaluru, starting from Monday, allowing all shops to function from 6 am to 5 pm and public transport to resume operations with 50% capacity. Among other things, hotels, clubs and restaurants have also opened for service until 5 pm with 50% seating, but liquor will not be permitted. Earlier in the day, speaking at another event, Yediyurappa said that as the COVID-19 numbers decreased much more than expected, the government decided to relax restrictions. He also appealed to people to get vaccinated.

The 17 districts where most of the restrictions have been relaxed are Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Dharwad, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar. Yediyurapa, on Monday, announced lockdown relaxations in six additional districts — Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Vijayapura and Ballari. In total, 23 districts in the state are now in ‘category 1’, with maximum relaxations during the lockdown from June 21 to July 5.

In districts that have a positivity rate of more than 5%, the existing relaxations which were in place from June 11 will apply, allowing essential shops to be open from 6 am to 2 pm, and movement of people till 7 pm. Mysuru, where the positivity rate is high, shall remain under a strict lockdown until July 5.