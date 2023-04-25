‘Don’t test our patience’: Hyderabad police officers association warns YS Sharmila

Association President Nalla Shankar Reddy condemned Sharmila’s behaviour, calling it “rude” and stating that by assaulting the police people should not test their patience or hurt their self-esteem.

The Hyderabad City Police Officers’ Association has strongly condemned YSR Telangana Party chief Y S Sharmila for assaulting police personnel while being detained by the Telangana police on Monday, April 24. Sharmila was arrested on a complaint filed by a Sub Inspector, while her two drivers were also booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In response to the incident, the Hyderabad City Police Officers’ Association released a statement, in which Association President Nalla Shankar Reddy condemned Sharmila’s behaviour. Calling her actions “rude”, he stated that people should not test the police’s patience or hurt their self-esteem by assaulting them. The statement also expressed concern about powerful political leaders attempting to undermine police morale through such actions.

“In recent times, some political leaders, and even those who have held positions with huge responsibility in the past, are resorting to such cheap tactics for personal recognition and popularity, and trying to damage the morale of the police. I strongly condemn this on behalf of Hyderabad City Police Officers’ Association,” the statement read.

The press release concluded by acknowledging the Telangana police’s efforts in maintaining peace and security in society and controlling crime.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Joel Davis, the police had gone to Sharmila’s house after receiving information that she was heading to the office of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak. However, since she had no permission for this visit, police personnel were trying to explain the same to her when she assaulted the cops.