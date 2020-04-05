Don’t switch off all appliances at 9 pm : Karnataka Energy Dept issues advisory

It has been warned that a sudden drop in demand might trigger a blackout.

Worried that people in Bengaluru and Karnataka will switch off all appliances during the nine minute interval at 9 pm on Sunday, as appeladed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Energy Department has issued some advisories.

It may be recalled that PM Modi on Friday had asked 130 crore Indian to switch off all lights and light a candle or switch on their torch while being at their doorstep or balconies for nine minutes to “feel the power of light” for the fight against COVID-19. Earlier the PM had asked citizens to applaud workers in the health sectors for their services in the wake of this pandemic by clapping and banging plates.

The advisory said that if a significant number of people switch off their appliances at 9 pm , it will cause a sudden drop in demand and might destabilize the power grid. And that might trigger blackouts which might take 2-3 hours to fix.

The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has asked people not to switch off anything other than the lights. The HIndu quoted officials saying that a reduced demand of 700-800 megawatts is expected during this period. For this the authorities will rely on Hydroelectricity plants to tweak the power supply depending on demand.

Even BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) in a press release has asked all residential units, apartment complexes to keep all electrical appliances other than lights switched on as usual, Further local civic bodies have also been asked to switch on street lamps

Earlier Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) in a circular had said that as a precautionary measure all power station in-charge officials and Regional Transmission Assent Management Centre operation staff will be on high alert to react to any major threats to power supply.

Talking about the issue, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the PM’s call for solidarity on this day was done keeping in mind that it is also the BJP’s foundation day.

He tweeted, “Has the PM slyly asked the nation to observe a candle light vigil on the eve of foundation day of BJP? April 6 being its foundation day, what else can explain the choice of date & time for this event? I challenge the PM to offer a credible scientific and rational explanation.”

He instead questioned the government’s lack of proactiveness to provide personal protective equipment to doctors and other healthcare professionals.

“The government is yet to provide PPEs for doctors and make test kits affordable for the common man. Without telling the nation what concrete steps are being taken to combat COVID-19 menace, the prime minister is giving meaningless tasks to an already exhausted population,” he added in another tweet

