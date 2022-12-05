Don’t make hasty arrests in mutual romantic cases: TN DGP to police on POCSO cases

The circular dated December 3, instructed the police to first issue a notice under Section 41-A of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to the individual concerned for inquiry.

Tamil Nadu’s Director General of Police (DGP), C Sylendra Babu has issued a circular to all District Superintendents and Police Commissioners, instructing investigating officers of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases not to make arrests hastily, particularly cases involving teenagers in a mutual romantic relationship. The circular dated December 3, instructed the police to first issue a notice under Section 41-A of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to the individual concerned for inquiry and specify in the case diary the reason for not recording the arrest of the accused. Further, arrest should be made only with the approval of the deputy commissioner or superintendent of police.

Statistics clearly show that 60% of the POCSO cases that are registered relate to mutual romantic relationships for which the male is criminalised by arrest and prosecution in view of the stringent provisions of the POCSO Act as they stand today, and this is more so in cases of youths from tribal communities in hilly areas, it was pointed out.

“In several adivasi and tribal cultures, it is not a taboo for a male to marry a girl who is less than 18 years of age. The state is encouraging the tribals to use the facilities in government hospitals for delivery for good reasons. When a 17-year-old tribal wife goes for delivery to a government hospital, information is sent to the police, a case under the POCSO Act is registered against her husband and he is arrested. If this continues, tribal women will not go for delivery to hospitals and would instead, avail the services of tribal midwives. That apart, adivasis and tribals will get more and more alienated from the mainstream society, which is not conducive for the state,” it was noted.

As a policy, police were directed to refrain from arresting the accused in such cases and a notice under Section 41-A of the CrPC be issued in lieu of arrest. Further, it was pointed out that most of these cases end up in acquittal either on account of marriage between the survivor and the accused or on account of the survivor turning hostile. Calling for an amendment to the POCSO Act, it was stated that criminalising youths will have a negative effect on their life and career.

The circular further mentioned that the investigating officers often file positive charge sheets in all POCSO cases as they fear that non-filing of the charge sheet will place them in trouble. As a resolution, it was directed that the DGP should issue a circular to the supervisory officers to monitor the progress of each of the POCSO cases, put a check on delay and countersign in the case diary whenever certain important decisions are taken, especially while filing a negative charge sheet so that the Investigating Officers conduct the investigation in a free and fair manner.

The circular also mentioned the recent case of a school boy from Cuddalore district tying thali (mangal sutra) around his female friend's neck. A criminal case was registered against the boy, and the girl was sent to a children's home.

The DGP's move follows a stakeholder consultation meeting on the POCSO Act's implementation that was held by the Madras High Court's Juvenile Justice Committee and POCSO Committee.

