‘Don’t have my birth certificate, should I die?’ Telangana CM KCR slams CAA, NRC

K Chandrasekhar Rao was speaking in a thanksgiving session following Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's speech.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is known for his witty takes on any political issue. On Saturday, while addressing concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), KCR came down heavily on the provisions that seek a birth certificate, and that of parents, to establish one's identity.

KCR was speaking in a thanksgiving session in the state Assembly following Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's speech.

The Chief Minister said that he has concerns, as he himself was born in his own house in the village and doesn't have a birth certificate since there were no hospitals and documentation back them. Instead, a 'janma namam' (particulars concerning birth) would be written by a local pundit which would not have an official seal, KCR said.

"When I myself don’t have a birth certificate, how can I produce the certificate of my father? Should I die then?" he asked.

He further said, "When I was born, we had 580 acres of land and a building. When I can’t produce my birth certificate, how will Dalits, STs (Scheduled Tribes) and poor people produce their certificates? From where will they bring it? why is this turmoil in the country?"

66-year-old KCR born in Chintamadaka, close to Siddipet, in erstwhile Medak district in 1954.

KCR also alleged that the new Act is disrespecting the fundamental principle of the Indian Constitution which guarantees equality of religion, caste or creed.

"This Act aims to exclude a specific religion. This is incorrect. We will not agree...no civilized society will accept that," KCR said.

KCR has also said that the international community is looking at the country and discussions in the United Nations over the developments in India are bringing disrepute the country.

KCR assured the house that a detailed discussion will take place in the session and a resolution will be passed against CAA.

Voicing opposition to the amended citizenship law, the state cabinet on February 16 had urged the Union Government to abrogate the CAA.

