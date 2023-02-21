Don’t fall prey to fake websites, mobile apps offering passport services: Govt

Many fraudulent websites and mobile applications are gathering data from those applying for passports as well as levying hefty additional charges, an alert from the Ministry of External Affairs warned.

People looking for passport related services should not fall prey to fake websites or mobile applications targeting people online, the government warned on Monday, February 20. It has come to the attention of the authorities that many fraudulent websites and mobile applications are gathering data from those applying for passports as well as levying additional charges, an alert from the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India said.

“It has come to the notice of the Ministry that many fraudulent websites and mobile applications are collecting data from applicants and also levying additional hefty charges for filling up the online application form and scheduling appointments for passport and related services. Some of these fake website are registered in the domain name *.org, *.in, *.com such as www.indiapassport.org, www.online-passportindia.com, www.passportindiaportal.in, www.passport-india.in, www.passport-seva.in, www.applypassport.org and many other similar looking websites,” said the alert on fake websites related to passport services.

“It is therefore advised to all citizens applying for Indian passports and related services that they should not visit the above mentioned fraudulent websites or make payment related to passport services. The official website of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India for passport services is www.passportindia.gov.in,” the alert added.

Alternatively, applicants may also use the official mobile app mPassport Seva, which can be downloaded from the Android and iOS app stores, said the alert.