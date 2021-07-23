The critically acclaimed Malayalam movie Santhoshathinte Onnam Ra
Helmed by Don Palathara and bankrolled by Shijo K George, Santhoshathinte Onnam
Rima Kallingal is seen as Maria, an entertainment reporter, while Jithin is seen as Jitin, a small-time actor in the film. The movie takes off with Maria and Jithin travelling to the clinic to find out if Maria is pregnant. The focus thereon, is solely on the relationship between the couple, who are burdened by the threat of an unplanned pregnancy. The makers take audiences along for an emotional ride while turning the spotlight on the couple’s relationship and what happens during their ride to the clinic.
Following its premiere at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), it was also selected for the Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) held in April. It was chosen under the main competition category and was the only Indian entry out of the 14 films that were also selected under the same category. The movie also hit the big screens in the United States on July 9. It was released in Serra Theatres, Milpitas, CA, Digimax Theatres, Atlanta, GA, Bellmore Playhouse, Bellmore, NY, Galaxy Theatres, The Colony, TX, and Star Cinema Grill, Missouri City, TX.
