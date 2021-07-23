Don Palathara’s single-shot film ‘Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam’ now on OTT

Starring actors Rima Kallingal and Jithin Puthenchery in the lead, the single-shot movie is currently streaming on multiple Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms.

The critically acclaimed Malayalam movie Santhoshathinte Onnam Ra hasyam starring Rima Kallingal and Jithin Puthenchery, is streaming on Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms Neestream, Saina Play, Cavestream, Roots Video and Mainstream TV from July 21. Sharing the news with fans, Rima Kallingal wrote: “The Secret is coming to you from July 21st. The thing about a ‘joyful mystery’ if you ask me? -It stays close to your heart!”

Helmed by Don Palathara and bankrolled by Shijo K George, Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam (Joyful Mystery) is a single shot 85-minute movie set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.The plot revolves around the lives of live-in couple Maria and Jithin and the entire movie takes place during the car journey they take together. The film received acclaim as one of the most experimental Mollywood films. The single-shot movie was filmed with the camera fixed on the dashboard of the car. It premiered at the International Film Festival of Kerala on February 21 this year and has also premiered in other film festivals.

Rima Kallingal is seen as Maria, an entertainment reporter, while Jithin is seen as Jitin, a small-time actor in the film. The movie takes off with Maria and Jithin travelling to the clinic to find out if Maria is pregnant. The focus thereon, is solely on the relationship between the couple, who are burdened by the threat of an unplanned pregnancy. The makers take audiences along for an emotional ride while turning the spotlight on the couple’s relationship and what happens during their ride to the clinic.

Following its premiere at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), it was also selected for the Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) held in April. It was chosen under the main competition category and was the only Indian entry out of the 14 films that were also selected under the same category. The movie also hit the big screens in the United States on July 9. It was released in Serra Theatres, Milpitas, CA, Digimax Theatres, Atlanta, GA, Bellmore Playhouse, Bellmore, NY, Galaxy Theatres, The Colony, TX, and Star Cinema Grill, Missouri City, TX.

