Don Palatharaâ€™s â€˜Everything is Cinemaâ€™ to be screened at the International Film Festival Rotterdam

The movie has been selected under the â€˜Cinema Regainedâ€™ category for the prestigious film festival.

Mollywood director Don Palatharaâ€™s recent film Everything is Cinema has been selected for a world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. The filmmaker, who is known for his documentaries and unusual filmmaking techniques, is said to have shot Everything is Cinema partially during the first lockdown in India. This movie falls under the genres of mockumentary and relationship drama.

The film has dialogues in English, Malayalam and Urdu. While Don has given his voice to the character of Chris, Sharath Chandra Bose has sung a traditional Urdu song for the film. Apart from directing the film, Don has also handled the camera and editing for the project.

The film will premiere in both online and physical screenings of the prestigious film festival under the category of â€˜Cinema Regainedâ€™. The 50th edition of IFFR is scheduled to take place from June 2 to 6.

Based on the life of Chris, a Kerala-based independent filmmaker, the film lets the audience into his world by turning the spotlight on his journey as a filmmaker and his relationship with his wife Anita, played by Sherin Catherine, who also essays the role of an actor in the movie. As the film progresses, we see how Chris, who is inspired by Louis Malleâ€™s 1969 documentary Calcutta, aims to recreate a modern version of the documentary.

Don Palathara made his directorial debut with the Malayalam black comedy Shavam: The Corpse in 2015. The directorâ€™s other venture, the 2021 Malayalam film Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam, gained accolades and was screened at the Moscow International Film Festival and the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Earlier, the makers of the sci-fi series OK Computer starring Gully Boy fame actor Vijay Varma announced that their series will also be screened at the IFFR this year. It has been selected in the â€˜Bright Future Programmeâ€™ category.