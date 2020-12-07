Domestic violence turns fatal: Man allegedly murders wife in Hyderabad

The couple’s son has claimed the murder was over a delay in cooking dinner.

A man from Hyderabad allegedly murdered his wife on Friday night. The incident was reported from Meerpet under the Rachakonda commissionerate of Hyderabad. According to the couple’s son, the murder was a result of domestic violence – the man was angry over a delay in cooking dinner.

Speaking to TNM, Meerpet police said Bodiga Srinu murdered his wife, Bodiga Jayamma by strangling her with a saree. "Their adopted son, Vinay has given a statement to the police saying his mother was murdered over a delay in her cooking dinner on Friday night," said M Mahendar Reddy, inspector, Meerpet. Jayamma and Vinay had returned home late on Friday night after attending a wedding, “Srinu had asked his wife to prepare food for him in advance. He had to leave for work, but there was a delay in cooking and the food wasn’t ready by the time he had to leave. The son says the father killed Jayamma in a fit of rage,” the officer added.

Police say the husband has however refuted reasons for the murder provided by the son to the police. Srinu claimed he murdered Jayamma as he suspected her of having an affair. "So far we haven’t found any evidence to support the husband’s statement. We are still investigating the case," the inspector added.

Srinu works as a lorry driver and Jayamma was a sanitation worker with Bharath Dynamics Limited. The couple had been married for over 20 years.

In another instance of murder, a man allegedly killed his four-year-old daughter while throwing a tantrum demanding money for liquor from his pregnant wife.

The incident was reported from Ananthapet village of Nirmal rural mandal on Saturday, according to The New Indian Express. The man identified as G Vinesh came home drunk on Friday night and began assaulting his pregnant wife, Jyothi. In a fit of rage, the man struck his daughter twice and she fell down. Neighbours rushed the child to Nirmal for treatment but she passed away enroute to Hyderabad for better treatment. The Nirmal Police have registered a case and Vinesh has been taken into custody.

If you are a woman facing violence at home, or if you know of someone who is, then call Dhwani at 1800 102 7282.