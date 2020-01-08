Dolby raises the bar for immersive experiences at CES 2020

CES 2020

Dolby will showcase how it is revolutionising the way people enjoy their favorite entertainment.

At the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will showcase its continued leadership in immersive entertainment through the growing availability of Dolby experiences and its latest innovations in music and imaging.

“Dolby has transformed entertainment for hundreds of millions of people around the world. We are constantly pushing ourselves to find new ways to deliver amazing experiences,” said Giles Baker, Senior Vice President, Consumer Entertainment Group, Dolby Laboratories. “This is exemplified by the growing availability of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enabled devices and content, and new experiences like Dolby Atmos Music where we are redefining how music is created and enjoyed.”

Dolby Vision is more than HDR

Dolby Vision has transformed entertainment through ultravivid picture quality that brings content to life with incredible brightness, contrast, colour, and detail. But, the benefits of Dolby Vision don’t stop there.

At CES 2020, alongside LG and Panasonic, Dolby will introduce Dolby Vision IQ – which extends the benefits of Dolby Vision beyond HDR by intelligently optimising picture quality experiences for viewers in any room at every moment, all without consumers picking up their remote.

Dolby Vision IQ uses Dolby Vision dynamic metadata and the ambient light sensors inside the TV to detect how bright or dark a room is, intelligently displaying every detail of the content so it looks its absolute best. It can also inform the TV what is being watched so when a consumer switches channels, the TV will modify its settings to ensure images are displayed exactly as they should be seen. Without Dolby Vision metadata, TVs are guessing rather than making intelligent scene-by-scene optimisations.

Dolby Atmos marks a new era for music

Following recent announcements with Amazon, TIDAL, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group, Dolby will showcase how Dolby Atmos is redefining music.

Dolby Atmos Music lets people connect with music, pulling them into a song and revealing what was lost with stereo recordings. Listeners can discover hidden details and subtleties with unparalleled clarity. Whether it’s a complex harmony of instruments placed around a listener, a legendary guitar solo that fills a room, a massive bass drop that washes over the audience, or the subtle breath a singer takes, Dolby Atmos gives music more space and the freedom to unleash every detail and emotion as the artist intended.

Dolby is working closely with artists, record labels, music streaming services, and consumer electronics manufacturers to make Dolby Atmos Music experiences widely accessible. Two of the world’s largest record labels, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, are releasing tracks in Dolby Atmos from some of the biggest names in music, including – Ariana Grande, The Beatles, Coldplay, Elton John, J Balvin, Lady Gaga, Marvin Gaye, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, and many others. This also includes TIDAL’s artist-owners, including JAY-Z, who will mix their catalogs in Dolby Atmos – which are expected to be available in 2020.

Don’t just take Dolby’s word for it, hear why today’s top artists think Dolby Atmos Music is a game-changing experience:

• Dolby presents Dolby Atmos Music and Lizzo, celebrating the deep emotional connection between artists and fan

• Dolby presents Dolby Atmos Music and J Balvin, exploring how colours and culture define his music

• Dolby Presents Dolby Atmos Music and Coldplay, exploring music’s ability to bring people together

Consumers can enjoy music in Dolby Atmos via Amazon Music HD on Echo Studio or on TIDAL through compatible Android smartphones or tablets.

Dolby experiences are everywhere

Today, there are hundreds of millions of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enabled devices in market available at all price points and across all product categories. This includes devices from Amazon, Apple, Hisense, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Panasonic, Samsung, Skyworth, Sony, TCL, VIZIO, and many other leading global consumer electronics manufacturers. Many of these partners will announce next generation products powered by Dolby technology at CES this year.

The creative community has fully embraced Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Top streaming services like Apple TV+, Disney+, iQIYI, Netflix, Tencent, Youku, and others are releasing movies and TV series in Dolby regularly. This includes some of the biggest titles released last year – Avengers: Endgame, The Crown, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, The Irishman, Joker, The Lion King, The Mandalorian, as well as the entire Star Wars saga.

Dolby also brings the Dolby difference to other areas such as live sports and games like Gears 5 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.