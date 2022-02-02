Dog killed by Audi driver in Bengaluru gets funeral, actor Ramya among attendees

The street dog, named Lara, was killed after it was run over by an Audi car, driven by a 23-year-old man.

news Animal cruelty

Hundreds of animal lovers in Bengaluru participated in the last rites of Lara — a street dog that was killed after it was deliberately run over by a luxury car, driven by a 23-year-old. Sandalwood actor-turned-politician Ramya was also among those who had gathered to mourn the dog’s death. Lara was cremated at the Sumanahalli animal crematorium in Bengaluru, on Tuesday, February 1.

Also present at the funeral were residents of the Jayanagar neighbourhood where Lara lived, who would feed and take care of her. School children also joined the mourning and condemned the death by holding posters against animal cruelty. They also brought flowers for the deceased canine. Speaking after the cremation, Ramya said, "Accidents do happen. Human beings do commit mistakes. But, in this case, the dog has been run over deliberately. We couldn't tolerate this act. Laws regarding animals are not strict in our country. The accused can pay Rs 50 and come out. Empathy is not only for human beings, it should also be there for the animals." She also urged the government to strengthen laws against animal cruelty.

Earlier, condemning the act, Ramya had appealed on social media for animal lovers to attend the cremation of Lara. After the cremation, she thanked people who "loved and cared" for Lara, saying that they inspired her. “To Badri, Sudha, Advaith, Priya, Gayatri aunty, Sanjana and everyone who loved and cared for Lara- you inspire me. The fight goes on,” she said on Twitter.

February 1, 2022

Karnataka police have booked a 23-year-old for deliberately running his car over Lara, who was sleeping by the roadside at the time of the incident. The accused was identified as Adhi, who is reportedly the son of an industrialist and belongs to a political family. He was arrested and given bail on the same day.

The case was lodged at Siddapura police in Bengaluru on the complaint by MS Badri Prasad, a resident of Jayanagar, where the incident took place. The complainant stated that the accused drove purposefully with an intention of killing the street dog. An investigation into the matter is on, police said. The case has been booked under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. CCTV footage of the tragic incident went viral, provoking outrage from several corners.

