Does CBI have no other work, asks DKS after his daughter gets notice

"I will write a letter recommending the CBI to look into other grave matters instead of doing this," DKS said.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar stated on Thursday, February 9 in Shivamogga that he would give a piece of mind to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with sending notice to his daughter in a disproportionate assets case. “CBI has much bigger work to do rather than sending a notice seeking fees and details of the education of my daughter. They need information regarding her education fees. I will write a letter recommending the CBI to look into other grave matters instead of doing this.

“The Central government is indulging in cheap politics," he said. He confirmed that he had also got a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). “They have asked me to be present for the probe on February 22,” he said.

During his press meet, Shivakumar also slammed the ruling BJP government on plans to reduce the age for the purchase of liquor from 21 years to 18 years. “The decision was dropped after the opposition from the religious seers. One can know the mindset of the ruling BJP in the state,” he stated.

He also stated that the Congress won't have objections for naming the Shivamogga airport after former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. However, those who lost their lands must get suitable compensation, he said. Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka CM Bommai had announced that the airport would be named after Yediyurappa.