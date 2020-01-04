Documentary film 'Wild Karnataka' to release in theatres on Jan 17

Documentary

The documentary makers filmed over 400 hours of footage, spending more than 20,000 hours on the field.

The documentary film Wild Karnataka will be released in theatres on January 17. The documentary, which showcases the biodiversity of Karnataka, is narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

It was initially screened for a private audience in Bengaluru in March 2019 and will now be screened in 19 different cities through PVR cinemas.

The documentary was made by filmmakers Amoghavarsha JS and Kalyan Varma along with forest officer Vijay Mohan Raj and naturalist Sarath Champati. The music for the documentary was composed by Ricky Kej, Grammy Award winning composer.

Speaking to TNM, Amoghavarsha JS said, “I am sure the audience will definitely enjoy the film because it’s got David Attenborough and high quality music by Ricky and it's also about animals from India, which I think is very contextual; so we are hoping the audience will have a good experience.”

The film has footage of dancing frogs, drone footage of elephants and footage taken underwater as well. The filming was done across many places in Karnataka including Koppal, Hampi, Siruguppa, Bhadra Tiger Reserve, Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, BRT, Nagarahole, Agumbe, Bhimgad and Daroji.

The documentary makers filmed over 400 hours of footage, spending more than 20,000 hours on the field collaborating with the Karnataka Forest Department.

In a coup, Sir David Attenborough was roped in as the narrator of the documentary. He has worked in a number of natural history films and has also narrated BBC's Planet Earth, a series spanning 11 episodes each of which focused on a different habitat on earth.