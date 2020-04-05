Doctors who quit in Telangana's Kamareddy over COVID-19 fears, rejoin work

The doctors said that they wanted to quit because they were worried about their families, but agreed to resume their duties after counselling.

Six doctors in Telangana's Kamareddy district who submitted their resignation letters earlier this week, fearing the spread of COVID-19, have rejoined on Sunday after they were counselled by other doctors.

“They were worried about their family members and due to increasing pressure they thought of resigning. But we have talked to them and counselled them, which yielded results. They have withdrawn their resignation and said that they would work. In this regard, they have given a written submission as well,” Kamareddy District Medical Health Officer (DMHO) Dr P Chandrashekar said.

These six doctors, including a pulmonologist, pediatrician, anesthesiologist, general physician and others handed their resignation letter to officials on Saturday, stating that they cannot perform duties anymore in the isolation ward and the Outpatient ward.

All those doctors were working on contract basis and belonged to the Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, which manages secondary-level hospitals, in Kamareddy district.

In their letter, the doctors stated that their families are not letting them go to work and were worried about their safety. The doctors also said that they were under extreme pressure as they were continuously working in the isolation wards. Moreover, they pointed out that there were more than 300 outpatients who were visiting the hospital on an everyday basis as most of the private hospitals were directing people to government hospitals amid the lockdown.

They have also notified in their resignation letter that the patients who were coming for general checkup with coronavirus symptoms were not following the principle of social distancing, making it a potential risk for everyone.

As of now in Kamareddy district, there are 10 active cases of coronavirus in the area. Telangana has 228 total active cases so far and 33 recovered cases. Cases continued to rise in the state with 43 people testing positive on Saturday, taking the state's total tally to 272.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday said that the government has procured 5 lakh N-95 masks, 5 lakh viral transmission kits, 500 ventilators, 4 lakh coronavirus testing kits, 20 lakh surgical masks and 25 lakh hand gloves.

