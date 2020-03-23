Doctors should stop consulting in private clinics: Kerala IMA

The Indian Medical Association Kerala President said non-emergency surgeries should be postponed.

news Coronavirus

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kerala unit has called for a complete shutdown in the state in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases. Addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, IMA State President Dr Abraham Varghese said that doctors should stop practicing in private clinics and in houses in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He also added that non-emergency surgeries should be postponed. "Emergency consultations can be done through telecommunications. Outpatient consultations can be suspended and emergency services can be provided through casualties,” he said. "There should not be a situation where people have to wait in a queue to meet the doctor," he added.

IMA representatives have also asked the government to declare hospitals as a restricted area.

"In the private sector, we have arranged about 5000 isolation beds and 200 ICU beds. Private doctors should also coordinate with government doctors. The service of about 2000 medical students will be made use of," the IMA Kerala President said. He said that if the number of confirmed coronavirus cases double in a week, it can be considered as a community spread. The IMA has also asked for police to post personnel in every hospital.

As there is the possibility of community outbreak, the Kerala government has prepared a plan C to deal with the pandemic. As per the plan, 3028 isolation beds will be set up in 81 government and 41 private hospitals across the state.

The non-emergency departments of the identified hospitals will be converted to isolation wards. There are 95 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kerala as of Monday.

Twenty-eight new cases were reported in the state on Monday. Nineteen of these cases were reported from Kasaragod, making it the district with the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38 totally. There are 15 cases in Kannur and 14 cases in Ernakulam district. Pathanamthitta has got 9 cases, Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram 4 each. Kottayam and Kozhikode have got 2 cases each. Iduki and Thrissur have got one case.