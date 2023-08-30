Doctors at Kauvery Hospital perform surgery to prevent a stroke in 90-yr-old

The patient underwent a carotid endarterectomy procedure, experiencing a quick recovery and resuming his normal activities.

Vascular Surgeons at Kauvery Main Hospital, Alwarpet, performed a stroke prevention surgery, preventing a disastrously disabling disease and disability in a man aged 90. He suddenly developed giddiness, unsteady gait, and weakness in his left upper and lower limbs. He was diagnosed with a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), a warning mini-stroke. He received prompt diagnosis and intervention at Kauvery Hospital where he underwent a carotid endarterectomy procedure, experiencing a quick recovery and resuming his normal activities.

The symptoms he experienced had lasted less than a minute, which he chose to ignore. However, when the symptoms recurred two days later, he wisely sought medical attention at Kauvery Hospital. Swift investigations revealed a very tight narrowing of the right carotid artery, the main blood vessel supplying the right side of the brain. This condition required immediate attention to prevent potentially catastrophic consequences.

The expert medical team at Kauvery Hospital recommended early carotid revascularization, which the patient and family accepted. Within a week, the patient underwent successful carotid endarterectomy. This surgical procedure involved opening the carotid artery, establishing a temporary bypass, removing the cholesterol deposit causing the narrowing, and repairing the artery. The surgery was a success, and the patient made a remarkable recovery. He was discharged to home just three days after the operation.

Dr Sekar N, Chief Vascular Surgeon at Kauvery Hospital said, “Life expectancy in India has recently seen a rise, with many individuals living well into their 70s and beyond. However, with this increase in age, there has been a corresponding rise in age-related, non-communicable diseases, including stroke, which has now become the fourth leading cause of death and the fifth leading cause of disability in the country. The incidence of stroke in India ranges between 105 and 152 per 100,000 people every year.”

Several factors contribute to incidence and prevalence of stroke, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking. In many instances, strokes are preceded by warning symptoms, which may include giddiness, transient loss of consciousness, deviation of the mouth, slurred speech, sudden loss of vision in one eye, or weakness or numbness in the upper or lower limbs. These symptoms, known as transient ischemic attacks (TIA), typically recover quickly. But they have to be recognized promptly as they signal the need for immediate medical attention.

Early detection and intervention are crucial in preventing major strokes. Investigations like carotid doppler and CT angiogram are performed to identify the cause. Early surgeries such as carotid endarterectomy can be undertaken to correct the condition, enabling patients to recover fully without any neurological deficits. In certain selected cases, carotid stenting may also be considered as a treatment option.

The medical community emphasizes that even in the event of an acute stroke, if the patient reaches the hospital within four hours, the clot causing the blockage can be dissolved, blood circulation can be re-established, and the potential damage can be minimized, leading to better outcomes for patients.