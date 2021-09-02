Doctors and nurses to be regularised, pension raised: Puducherry CM

Pension of freedom fighters and journalists, assistance for pregnant women and funeral expense for SC/ST people will be increased, said Puducherry CM Rangaswamy.

news Governance

The Puducherry government announced that the services of doctors, who have been working on a contract basis in government service for the past 10 years or more, will be regularised. Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced that the services of doctors, nurses, lab technicians and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM), who have completed 10 years on contract work in the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), will also be regularised.

The Puducherry CM said that they will be regularised against the vacancies in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, giving them preference in postings. The CM made the announcement while winding up the budget discussions in the Puducherry Assembly on Wednesday, September 1.

The Chief Minister also said that the salaries of the house surgeons working in the government medical colleges would be raised from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000. He said the salaries of employees working on a voucher payment basis in the Public Works Department (PWD) and other departments would be raised to Rs 10,000 a month and the payment will be effected through the directorate of accounts and treasuries.

CM Rangasamy also said that the pension of freedom fighters would be raised from Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000, the assistance for pregnant women will be raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000, and the funeral expenses of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people would be increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. Also, the pension of journalists will be raised by Rs 500 per month to Rs 8,000.

The Chief Minister said that the government is considering providing Rs 10 lakh each to the families of three journalists who had succumbed to COVID-19 and a decision in this regard will be taken soon.

The Chief Minister also said that free higher education will be provided to all the students from Puducherry admitted through the Centralised Admission Committee of the Government (CENTAC) in engineering, medicine and other professional courses. Fee for all these students will be borne by the government, Rangasamy said.