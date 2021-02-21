Doctor slits wife's throat and runs car over her body in TN

The murder took place at Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district.

In a brutal attack on Friday, a doctor allegedly slit the throat of his estranged wife and ran her over with a car. The murder took place at Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district. Thirty-five-year-old Dr Gokulkumar, who was working at SRM Medical College and Hospitals, left his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Madurantakam police. Around the same time, close to six months ago, his wife of three years, 32-year-old Keerthana too left him as he allegedly constantly suspected her fidelity.

On Friday, Gokulkumar went to his wife's residence in Madurantakam and what began as a conversation soon erupted into violence. The doctor allegedly slit Keerthana's neck leaving a deep wound which bled heavily. On hearing her screams, her parents came to help her but were also assaulted by Gokulkumar, the police said.

"They had problems as far as understanding went, in their relationship and the victim came back to her parents' house. The accused meanwhile was unemployed. Keerthana fell unconscious after her throat was slit and her husband dragged her body out to the street. He then got into his car and ran over her," says a police officer from the Madurantakam station. "She would have died either way from the neck injury because it was really deep. He still ran over her," he adds.

While the victim's parents Murahari and Kumari rushed her to the Chengalpattu government hospital, Gokulkumar fled in his vehicle. Keerthana was declared dead by the doctors at the hospital. During his attempt to escape however, the accused hit a median near the Achirapakkam toll plaza. The vehicle then overturned, trapping him inside. He was rescued by the police and during the inquiry it was found that he had murdered his wife.

The accused has been booked for both murder and assault.