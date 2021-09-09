Dobaspet-Hosur ring road project in Bengaluru all set to go ahead: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the decks have finally been cleared for the long-pending ring road project connecting Dobaspet and Hosur under the Bharatmala programme that will help decongest the traffic in Bengaluru. Emerging from a meeting with Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, the CM said all concerns related to land acquisition have been resolved and even the state government has agreed to give GST exemption on items like steel, cement, sand and aggregates used in road construction. The same was informed to the Union government and the CM requested Gadkari to instruct the implementing agency National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take up this project on a priority basis.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said, "The project was pending for the past six years due to land acquisition and other issues. The state had addressed the concerns long back and the same was communicated to the Union government. Still, the project was not taken up." The state government has decided to bear 30% cost amounting to Rs 1,560 crore towards land acquisition and about Rs 1,000 crore towards exemption of state GST on road construction material especially steel, cement, sand and aggregates, he said.

Besides this, the CM sought approval for construction of a tunnel bypass of the Shiradi Ghat section of NH-75, which is an important highway connecting the port city of Mangaluru and Bengaluru, as a joint venture in association with the Japanese government. The capital cost of this project is about Rs 10,146 crore.

Among other projects, he sought expansion of Bijapur-Sankeshwar NH-5488 and declaration of five state roads as national highways while discussing various road projects with the Union Minister. Besides Gadkari, Bommai met several other Union ministers during his two-day visit to New Delhi.

In a meeting with Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekar, the CM discussed setting up of an electronic manufacturing cluster in 400 acres between Bengaluru and Kolar. "A request was made to form a special scheme for expansion of optical fiber network under the rural digital policy and a skill development centre at the state level," Bommai said.

The CM also met Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and requested him for early release of pending funds to the tune of Rs 1,403.88 crore towards approved projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission. Bommai also urged the central minister to reconsider including four more cities, Kalburagi, Mysuru, Vijayapura and Ballari, under the Smart City Mission (SCM).

Currently, seven cities are chosen under the SCM and the implementation of which is "satisfactory", he said. He urged the Union government to allow use of interest accrued on the funds allocated to SCM for taking up additional works in the same city adhering to the norms.

He also sought pending funds of Rs 600 crore to Non-Million Plus Cities for the current financial year.

In a meeting with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, the CM sought early approval of 93 projects worth Rs 8,748 crore submitted under the Sagarmala programme. He informed the minister that detailed feasibility reports for 16 projects are with Sagarmala Cell and seven projects are with the Sagarmala Development Company Limited.