Do you need to wear masks to protect against coronavirus?

The demand for masks has spiked ever since the coronavirus pandemic, leading to shortages in many parts of the world.

You may have seen many people wearing masks these days as a precaution against the coronavirus. However, does everyone need to wear a mask? Does it really help to protect against the infection? And is just wearing the mask enough?

The short answer is no.

Who should wear a mask?

It has been pointed out multiple times that a healthy person wearing a face mask is of little use. The purpose is to prevent the droplets from the nose and mouth of an infected person to come into contact with anyone else – which is why it is important that someone who is sick with a cold or a cough should wear a mask so protect others.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, you only need to wear a mask if you have symptoms like cough, cold or difficulty breathing; if you are caring for a person who is either suspected to have or confirmed with coronavirus disease; or if you are a health worker attending to patients with respiratory symptoms.

Therefore, a healthy person needs to wear the mask only if they are caring for a person with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

Is just wearing a facemask enough?

Further, just wearing a facemask will not protect you from coronavirus. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), masks are effective only when combined with the actions of frequent hand cleaning with an alcohol-based sanitizer, or soap and water.

It is also important to clean your hands before wearing the mask, and if you happen to touch the mask while using it.

Viruses can also transmit through the eyes – which means that even if you cover your nose and mouth, there are other ways you could get infected. The masks can, however, trap droplets, which is why if you are in close contact with an affected person, the mask does help.

Precautions regarding mask usage

Experts at the John Hopkins University have pointed out that some masks may not be effective because the virus is smaller than the pores of the mask. The surgical mask is the most basic one, however, if worn for too long, these masks may also accumulate the same pathogens they are supposed to protect against.

Unlike surgical masks, however, the N95 masks are for respiratory protection.

It is also important to properly dispose of the masks once they are used so that someone else may not contract the infection from handling them.